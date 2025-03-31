​In a remarkable conclusion to the 2025 Miami Open, 19-year-old Czech sensation Jakub Mensik clinched his first ATP title by defeating Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4). This victory not only denied Djokovic his 100th ATP title but also positioned Mensik as one of the youngest champions in Masters 1000 history.​

The Miami Open, renowned for its substantial prize pool, featured a total purse of $9 million in 2025. As the singles champion, Mensik earned $1,124,380, while runner-up Novak Djokovic received $597,890. Semi-finalists Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov each took home $332,160, and quarter-finalists Arthur Fils, Matteo Berrettini, Sebastian Korda, and Francisco Cerundolo earned $189,075 each respectively.

Mensik's journey to the title was particularly inspiring, overcoming knee pain that nearly led to his withdrawal from the tournament. His resilience and determination culminated in a historic win over Djokovic, who had been aiming to join the exclusive club of players with 100 ATP titles. Despite the loss, Djokovic expressed admiration for Mensik's performance, acknowledging the young player's potential and predicting a bright future ahead.

Sabalenka keeps on dominating

​In the 2025 Miami Open women's singles final, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka clinched her first Miami Open title by defeating fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2. This victory marks Sabalenka's eighth WTA 1000 title and her 19th WTA singles title overall. ​

The Miami Open offered a total prize pool of $8,963,700 for the women's singles event. As the champion, Sabalenka earned $1,124,380, while runner-up Pegula received $597,890. ​Semi-finalists Jasmine Paolini and Alexandra Eala each took home $332,160, and quarter-finalists Iga Swiatek, Qinwen Zheng, Magda Linette, and Emma Raducanu earned $189,075 each respectively.

Sabalenka's dominant performance throughout the tournament, where she did not drop a set, underscores her position as the world's top-ranked player. Her powerful forehand and strategic play were instrumental in overcoming Pegula, who was seeking her first Miami Open title. ​

During the post-match ceremony, both players exchanged heartfelt compliments. Sabalenka humorously expressed her willingness to share the prize money with Pegula, acknowledging their competitive history. Pegula reciprocated by congratulating Sabalenka on her success and expressing determination to continue improving. ​

This triumph adds to Sabalenka's impressive record, which includes three Grand Slam titles, and solidifies her reputation as a formidable competitor on the WTA Tour. ​

(With inputs from agencies)