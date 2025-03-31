South Korean golfer Hyo Joo Kim delivered a spectacular final-round performance at the Ford Championship in Arizona, firing an 8-under 64 to force a playoff before edging out Lilia Vu for her seventh LPGA Tour title. Kim’s victory, her first since October 2023, came after a dramatic battle that showcased her resilience, precision, and nerves of steel under pressure.

Advertisment

Kim started the final round trailing but quickly climbed the leaderboard with an impressive display of shot-making. She recorded nine birdies and a single bogey, finishing at 22-under-par 266. Her crucial birdie on the par-5 18th hole secured a place in a sudden-death playoff against Vu, who had led for much of the tournament. Vu, the reigning Chevron Championship winner, carded a 2-under 70 but couldn’t hold off Kim’s relentless charge.

The playoff was contested on the par-4 18th hole, where both players reached the green in two. Kim, demonstrating her poise under pressure, drained a clutch birdie putt, while Vu settled for par, securing Kim’s first LPGA victory in 17 months.

Also Read: NBA: Mitchell steals show as Cavs beat Clippers, double blow for Suns as Durant gets injured amid loss to Rockets

Advertisment

“I think focusing through the end today was important,” Kim said after her win. “I am very happy since this is my first win in 17 months, and I feel accomplished as I proved that I am still competent.”

Consistent Kim

With this triumph, Kim earned a $337,500 prize from the tournament’s $2.25 million purse. The win also places her among an elite group of South Korean golfers with at least seven LPGA titles, including Park Sung-hyun, Kim In-kyung, and Ko Jin-young.

Advertisment

Kim’s consistent play in 2025 has been noteworthy, with three top-10 finishes in her first five LPGA events. She also became the second South Korean to win on the LPGA Tour this season, following Kim A-lim’s victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in February.

Other notable South Korean performances at the Ford Championship included Lee Mi-hyang tying for sixth, Kim A-lim finishing 13th, and LPGA rookie Yoon Ina achieving her best finish by tying for 22nd.

The 2025 LPGA season has been highly competitive, with six different winners in the first six tournaments. The season continues with the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards in Nevada, followed by the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, set for April 24 in Texas.

Kim’s victory at the Ford Championship not only reinforces her status as a top competitor but also sets the stage for an exciting year ahead on the LPGA Tour.

(With inputs from agencies)