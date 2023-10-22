ODI World Cup 2023: Travis Head set for return to Australian side ahead of Netherlands clash in Delhi

Australia could be handed a major boost in their ODI World Cup campaign as they look to register their third win on a bounce when they take on the Netherlands. Travis Head, having missed the opening four matches of the ODI World Cup could return for the Wednesday (Oct 25) clash. Head having missed the India series in September was picked for the 15-member World Cup squad despite being unfit for the first phase of the tournament.

Head optimistic over return

"I had a really good hit yesterday. I think each session is getting better but again we've got to be mindful of the fact that I think it was five weeks [since the injury] a couple of days ago, and I sort of got told [around] that six-week mark,” Head said on Sunday in Delhi before the Netherlands clash.

"Everything keeps going well, but again, it's [about] how I woke up this morning. It's how I can potentially back up tomorrow and train.

"Still a few things I need to tick off but I'm optimistic. We'll see what happens. If it continues at this rate, who knows? Keep doing things day-by-day to hopefully give yourself the best chance,” Head added.

Australia’s good headache

Australia could have a good problem at their helm ahead of the upcoming clashes with Mithcell Marsh, Head’s designated replacement, scoring a hundred against Pakistan. He scored 121 runs in the 62-run win against Pakistan with David Warner also hitting a ton. The pair put up 259 runs for the opening partnership and helped them register 367/9 in their 50 overs. In case the Netherlands clash comes early for Head, he could return for the high-octane game against New Zealand.

Australia have so far won two matches and lost the same number from their opening four matches. They were beaten comprehensively by India and South Africa but have since beaten Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Pat Cummins’ men will then take on New Zealand and England in a tough run. The Dutch on the flip side have lost three and won one in their four matches. However, their solitary win came against South Africa in a giant-killing run.

