ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh team management optimistic over Shakib Al Hasan inclusion ahead of India clash

Bangladesh cricket team is optimistic over the selection of skipper Shakib Al Hasan in their ODI World Cup contest against India as they sweat on the fitness of the star player. Shakib, leading Bangladesh in the World Cup injured his left quad against New Zealand in Chennai which raised concerns in their camp. While took to the nets on Tuesday and Wednesday, the management will take a call on Thursday (Oct 19) morning whether to include him in the matchday squad according to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

“He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets as well. We did a scan today, we are waiting for the result. At the moment, he is okay,” Hathurusingha said on the eve of the contest.

It is understood that he has not yet bowled in the nets which could come as a blow for the Men in Green. Shakib has been a prime contributor for Bangladesh with both bat and ball and has scored 55 runs. On the bowling side, he has five wickets in three matches which highlights his importance to the team.

“We haven't tried with him bowling yet. We will assess him again and we will make a decision. If he is not ready to play, we won't risk him. But if he is ready, then there is a chance of him playing tomorrow,” Hathurusingha added.

Where does the rivalry stand?

This will be the fifth time India and Pakistan go head-to-head in an ODI World Cup match as the hosts lead 3-1 in four previous meetings. India’s only defeat against Bangladesh came in the 2007 ODI World Cup under current head coach Rahul Dravid’s captaincy. The defeat had lasting consequences as India would later get eliminated in the group stage while Bangladesh made it to the Super Eight.

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday with the contest starting at 2:00 PM. The toss will take place at 1:30 p.m. as both teams could make forced or rotational changes. India could bring in Mohammed Shami to rotate the bowling unit while Suryakumar Yadav could also feature in place of Shreyas Iyer.

