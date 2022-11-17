NZ vs IND: When and where to watch New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match - IST time and streaming details

Both India and New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns ended in the semi-finals. While Kane Williamson's Black Caps lost to Pakistan in the first semi-final, India bowed out with a listless performance versus eventual winners England in the second semis. As a new cycle begins, keeping in mind the 2024 T20 World Cup, both sides will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series opener on Friday (November 18) in Wellington.

For India, many of their regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, etc. are not part of the NZ tour. Meanwhile, head coach Rahul Dravid has also been rested. In the absence of Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will spearhead the second-stringed line-up whereas VVS Laxman has filled in for Dravid as the interim head coach. The series will give a big opportunity for the likes of Shubman Gill, uncapped T20I player, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, etc. to make a mark as calls have risen for a total revamp to India's T20I squad in the aftermath of the T20 WC 2022 edition in Australia.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2022.

Where will New Zealand vs India 1st T20I be held?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will take place at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

At what time New Zealand vs India 1st T20I commence?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will kick off at 12:00 pm (IST).

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st T20I 2nd ODI live on TV?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be aired live on DD Sports.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 1st T20I 2nd ODI live streaming?

New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be available on Amazon Prime Video.