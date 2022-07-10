Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios live streaming: When and Where to Watch Wimbledon 2022 final in India?

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday (July 19). Six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic has won the last three editions of the tournament and will be looking to continue his stellar streak this year with a fourth consecutive title triumph. Australia's Kyrgios will be aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title in his first-ever final appearance at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title this year, will be hopeful of closing in on arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who has gone ahead in the race with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name. Djokovic is currently tied at 20 with the legendary Roger Federer.

Djokovic defeated British Cameron Norrie in the semi-final after coming from behind. He had lost the first set 2-6 but went on to clinch the game 2-6,6-2,6-3,6-4 to make it to his fourth successive final at Wimbledon. Kyrgios, on the other hand, was scheduled to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final but got a walk-over after the Spaniard pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Also Read: 'Let's go to a nightclub..': Instagram chat between Djokovic and Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon final goes viral

Kyrgios will have to be on top of his game to pull off an upset against Djokovic, who has been a dominant force at Wimbledon over the years. The Australian has an upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two having won both meetings against the Serbian ace so far in his career.

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios:

What time will the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios start?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will start at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Sunday, July 10.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Also Read: Kyrgios 'already a champion' in family's eyes, says brother ahead of Wimbledon final vs Djokovic

Which TV channel will have the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios in India?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD in India.

How to catch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios?

The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will be available on the Hotstar app and website.