Novak Djokovic remains World no. 1 despite Vienna shocker as ATP announces latest rankings

Novak Djokovic retained his world no. 1 title despite a shocking defeat to Lorenzo Sonego in Vienna last week after the ATP announced its latest rankings on Monday.

Djokovic nears Roger Federer's record of being the player with the most number of weeks as world number one in men's tennis. The Serbian ace has spent 293 weeks as No.1 as compared to Swiss' record of 310.

Djokovic returned to the field to play in Austria after suffering a crushing defeat by the hand of Rafael Nadal. The 17-time Grand Slam winner is virtually guaranteed to equal Pete Sampras's record of securing a year-ending top ranking for the sixth time with second-placed Rafael Nadal unlikely to play at Sofia this month.

Sonegro witnessed a rise in ranks after stunning Djokovic last week. He is at a career-best of 32nd.

ATP rankings as of November 2:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11830 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850

3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5980 (+1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5925 (-1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5015

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3839

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3285

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3075

11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2830

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2710

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2555

15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2400

16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400

17. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2265

18. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2260 (+2)

19. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2245 (-1)

20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2230 (-1)