Not naming for family's sake, but will not hold back if it's repeated: Wriddhiman Saha warns journalist

Wriddhiman Saha has warned the 'respected' journalist who threatened him that he will not take such a behaviour if repeated but has chosen to not reveal his/her identity this time around. On February 19, Saha wasn't named in India's squad for the two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka, which gets underway on March 04 in Mohali.

Following his omission, Saha revealed that a well-known journalist is threatening him after the veteran cricketer didn't entertain his/her request for an interview. Thus, the 37-year-old didn't hold back and shared a screenshot of his conversation with the journalist.

Back then, Saha took to his official Twitter handle where he shared a picture of the chat and captioned the post, "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

While many former cricketers -- such as Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra, etc. -- urged Saha to reveal the identity of the journalist, the veteran keeper-batter Saha has chosen to not share any further detail but left a stern warning for him/her. He took to his official Twitter handle, on Tuesday evening (February 22), and wrote, "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name. My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Saha reveals the name of the journalist to the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI. Talking about his future in whites, his return looks difficult given he isn't playing the Ranji Trophy 2021/22 edition -- due to personal reasons -- and has been told by head coach Rahul Dravid that the team management is looking to groom a young KS Bharat for the second keeper-batter slot (after Rishabh Pant).