New Delhi, India

Saudi Arabia is the second country in the Gulf to get hosting rights for a FIFA World Cup. In a jaw-dropping announcement earlier, Saudi was named the host of the 2034 edition, 12 years after Qatar hosted this sporting spectacle for the first time. However, unlike in Qatar, where the government made a U-turn a few days after announcing no liquor for fans during the event, Saudi has cleared its stance, saying no alcohol will be served during, before or after the tournament.

Advertisment

During the 2022 mega event, which Lionel Messi-led Argentina won by beating the defending champions France in the penalty shoot-out, Qatar relaxed its alcohol laws.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo wants to run Brazil’s football to help regain its glory as world champions

Though they barred everyone from consuming liquor during any game inside the stadium or its premises, the government allowed foreign citizens to purchase it from specific stores and drink in waterholes in select hotels in the capital city of Doha.

Advertisment

Per the latest report, Saudi is highly unlikely to relax any laws around it for the showpiece event.

“FIFA sources told the Guardian there were no plans to pressure the Saudi government to relax their laws. FIFA has not publicly addressed the matter, but insiders confirmed that there will be no beer sales at matches,” a Guardian report claimed.

'Stay home if you cannot respect rules'

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Saudi banned alcohol, including its sale and consumption since 1952, even for foreign citizens, with the violation inviting fines, jail, public flogging or even deportation. Considering the harsh punishments, European and American fans were seemingly concerned and disappointed when FIFA allotted the 2034 edition to Saudi Arabia.

Their liquor laws are strict enough not to allow even the luxury hotels in the country to sell alcohol.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, in a chat with Sky News, said it would not be possible to lift some of its restrictions, adding ‘the World Cup is for everyone’ and that those who feel uncomfortable about it can avoid travelling.

“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” a report in the Indian Express said.

Besides, he said that hundreds of sporting events have taken place in Saudi and all have been dry events, including Saudi GP, where the drivers sprinkle rose water instead of spraying wine.

“We’ve had over 100 global sporting events that have already taken place in Saudi Arabia. No alcohol was served in those tournaments. We had three million sports fans come in and enjoy those tournaments that have come and come again,” he said in a chat with Reuters last year.

(With inputs from agencies)