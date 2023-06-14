Nick Kyrgios opens up on suicide contemplation after Wimbledon 2019, reveals he checked into psychiatric ward

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has opened up on a 2019 incident when he contemplated suicide after he lost at the Wimbledon Championships. Kyrgios, runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022 was struggling with mental health issues and stated 2019 was the lowest point in his career before he visited a psychiatric ward in London. The incident came into the limelight after Kyrgios opened up about it in the latest OTT documentary. Kyrgios opens on suicide on contemplation “2019 was the lowest point of my career. That pressure, having all eyes on you, the expectation, I couldn’t deal with it,” Kyrgios said while speaking in the latest episodes of Break Point, the Netflix documentary.

“I hated the kind of person I was. I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.

“You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars – that’s why I actually got my arm sleeve to cover it all. I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide.

“I lost at Wimbledon, I woke up and my dad was just sitting next to me on the bed and he was like full-blown crying. That was a bit wake-up call for me. I was like, okay, I cannot keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

ALSO READ | Selectors may take decision on Rohit's captaincy later this year - Report The comeback story Kyrgios has since put the incident behind him and won his first Grand Slam title in 2022 after he won the Australian Open men’s doubles crown. Kyrgios partnered with Thanasi Kokkinakis to defeat the world's No. 1 doubles team, Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić, en route to the quarterfinals and sealed the deal.

In the singles, he was successful at the Wimbledon Championships having reached the finals before he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. It was Kyrgios’ first major singles final at a Slam before he was knocked out in the quarterfinal of the US Open. He did not play at the Australian Open, his home Slam with an injury.

Kyrgios is expected to play at Wimbledon Championships this year but has not played much tennis. He made his comeback in Stuttgart but lost out 7-5, 6-3 to Wu Yibing on Tuesday, June 13.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE