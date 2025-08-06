/NFL suspends Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison for three games

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was suspended by the NFL on Tuesday for the first three games of the 2025 season for violating the league policy on substance abuse.

The league said Addison, banned without pay, will be allowed to participate in all Vikings training camp activities and pre-season games without restriction.

Once the season begins, Addison will not be permitted to enter team facilities for three weeks.

Addison will miss Minnesota's games at Chicago on September 8, at home against Atlanta on September 14 and at home against Cincinnati on September 21.

He will be able to return to game action on September 28 at Pittsburgh.

The suspension came after Addison, who received a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol in July 2024, pleaded no contest to a lesser charge last month.

In 32 games since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.