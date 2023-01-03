NFL: Buffalo Bills player collapses on field during game against Cincinnati Bengals, said to be critical

A US National Football League game was suspended after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old fell to the ground in the game's first quarter after a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins.

The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition.

After colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after what looked like a routine tackle, he got back on his feet. He adjusted his face mask and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin, who plays in the role of safety, was administered CPR by medical officials after which he was taken away in an ambulance which was on the field for four minutes. The other players could be seen in tears and huddled in prayers for Hamlin.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Five minutes later, the game was suspended, and players walked off the field.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being."

(With inputs from agencies)

