NFL: Aaron Rodgers to make New York Jets debut vs Giants in preseason finale - Sources

Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets early this year, is set to make his debut for his side in the preseason finale against the New York Giants, as per a source. The 39-year-old has participated in every training camp practice. However, he has not managed a look-in yet as he watched proceedings from the sideline as backup Zach Wilson started the first three games. The four-time MVP will get a quick tuneup before the Jets' face-off versus Buffalo Bills, on September 11, in the season opener on "Monday Night Football."

The development does not come as a huge surprise as coach Robert Saleh hinted at the start of the preseason that playing Rodgers against the Giants was a possibility. "I wouldn't mind playing in the preseason," Rodgers said recently. "I wouldn't mind if Robert said, 'Hey, we are going to go. Let's do it.'"

For Rodgers, it will be a new beginning at the NY Jets. He had a dream run with the Green Bay Packers, ending his 18-year association very recently. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers played in the preseason for the first 14 years whereas his last appearance came in 2018, which was a cameo in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers didn't make any appearance in the preseason at all from 2019 to 2022. He ended his run at the Packers which a Super Bowl win and four MVP awards and look to continue from where he left when he commences for NY Jets.

The Jets, meanwhile, will use the final game as an ideal dress rehearsal. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running backs Breece Hall and newly signed Dalvin Cook are yet to play, hence, they will be keen to finalise their combination against the Giants.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE