NFL: Patriots, Packers preseason game cut short after New England CB Isaiah Bolden gets injured - WATCH

The preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers ended with an unfortunate incident. The referee and both coaches decided to call off the game after Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden fell on the ground after colliding with his teammate.

Bolden, who was covering a slant pass, and ran into teammate Calvin Munson. The rookie immediately fell on the ground and stayed there as the medical staff arrived. The incident revived the memories of Damar Hamlin incident in December last year. Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game during 'Monday Night Football.'

Bolden, however, was much luckier and carted off the field on stretcher with 'feelings in all his extremities' as informed the Patriots. As soon as the CB fell on the ground, entire Patriots team came around and knelt nearby him.

The player will remain hospitalized overnight in the Green Bay area for observation, the Patriots informed further. Speaking on his condition, New England coach Bill Belichick said that everybody is saying a prayer for the young player.

"We're all saying a prayer for Isaiah," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "Appreciate the way the league handled it (ending the game). I think that was the right thing to do."

The game was called off with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots leading 21-17. Shortly after the incident, referee John Hussey announced at Lambeau Field, "At the agreement of both head coaches and team leadership, we have elected to suspend play for the evening. The game is officially over."

Patriots captain Matthew Slater, who led the players in prayer, also said that Isaiah's well-being is team's priority as of now.

"Our primary concern is Isaiah, his well-being, and our whole team is praying for him," Slater said. "Just hoping that things aren't as serious as they seem."

