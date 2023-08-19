NFL: Free agent DE Robert Quinn arrested on multiple hit-and-run and assault charges

NFL defensive end and free agent Robert Quinn was arrested by the police on Friday, August 18 on assault and hit-and-run charges. The DE had rammed his pickup truck into four vehicles and hit a woman across the face said Summerville, South Carolina police.

The 33-year-old was booked into the Dorchester County jail after being taken into the custody. As for the charges, Quinn faces one count of third-degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, four changes of hit-and-run property damage and one charge of striking fixtures adjacent to a highway.

One of the vehicle owners also accused Quinn of being assaulting her as per the arrest affidavit. The incident happened on Tuesday, August 15 when police responded to a neighbourhood on reports of multiple hit-and-run collisions. The police officers saw five vehicles being hit and one gate damaged as per the incident report.

The suspect, later identified as Quinn via video footage and record of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, had run the scene after the incident.

Quinn, who was a 1st round pick in 2011 NFL draft by the then St. Louis Rams, has played for multiple teams including the LA Rams, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears as well.

Quinn stayed with the Rams for seven years (2011-15 with St. Louis and 2016-17 with LA) before moving to Miami. He played one season with the Dolphins before joining the Cowboys. After leaving the Cowboys post one season, he joined the Bears and played three years for them from 2019-22 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 postseason.

He has played in 169 NFL games in his career, amassing 369 total tackles out of which 286 are solo. He also has 102 sacks to his name as well. His best year in the NFL came in 2013 when he racked up 57 tackles (50 solo and 7 assisted) to go with 19 sacks in the season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE