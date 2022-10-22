New Zealand pacer Tim Southee pips Shakib Al Hasan to become leading wicket-taker in T20Is

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee pipped Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is on Saturday (October 22). Southee achieved the elusive feat during New Zealand's clash against defending champions Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney after delivering a masterclass with the ball.

Southee was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis as New Zealand thrashed Australia by89 runs to hand the hosts their biggest defeat in a T20I. New Zealand rode on opener Devon Conway's unbeaten 92 off 58 balls and Southee's three-wicket haul to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

Heading into the game, Southee was joint-top on the list of highest wicket-takers in T20Is with Shakib as both players had 122 scalps under their belt. However, the New Zealand pacer finished with a three-wicket haul against the Aussies to extend his tally to 125 wickets in 101 matches and become the leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Shakib has 122 wickets to his name in 104 T20Is.

Southee was brilliant with the new ball as he dismissed Australian opener David Warner on the very first ball he bowled in the game before removing the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins cheaply to set up New Zealand's comprehensive win against the defending champions.

Batting first in the game, New Zealand managed to post a big total of 200 runs on the board with the help of Conway's 92 and Finn Allen's brilliant cameo of 16-ball 42. In reply, the Australian batters crumbled under pressure as the hosts were bundled out for a paltry 111 runs to suffer a humiliating 89-run loss.

New Zealand had not won a white-ball game in Australia since 2013 but managed to bring an end to their long-standing jinx with a stellar performance at the SCG. They will be looking to continue their winning run in their next game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.