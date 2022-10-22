Devon Conway, Tim Southee help New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand demolished hosts and defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 to get off to a flying start in the tournament. The Kiwis produced an excellent all-round performance to outclass Australia in all three departments at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney to bring an end to their 11-year-long wait for a win in a white-ball game in Australia.

New Zealand rode on a stunning knock of an unbeaten 92 from opener Devon Conway and a bowling masterclass from Tim Southee to register a comprehensive win in their opening game of the showpiece event. Asked to bat first in the game, the Kiwis got off to a solid start as openers Fin Allen and Conway took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners.

Allen went after the hosts from the word go as he scored a quickfire 42 off just 16 balls to add 56 runs for the first wicket with Conway before being cleaned up by Josh Hazlewood.

Conway took charge after Allen's departure and slammed seven fours and two sixes en route to his 58-ball 92. While he missed out on a well-deserved century, the left-hander's terrific knock helped New Zealand post a strong total of 200 runs on the board as the Aussie bowlers struggled for wickets.

Josh Hazlewood was the top wicket-taker for Australia with two wickets to his name but ended up conceding 41 runs off his quota of four overs in what was a disappointing outing for the fast bowler. The likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were also taken to the cleaners by Conway and Allen among others.

In reply, Australia's batting line-up fell like a pack of cards as the defending champions kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 28 off 20 balls as the hosts were skittled out for a paltry 111 runs to suffer a comprehensive defeat in their first game in the tournament.

New Zealand registered their first win against Australia in a white-ball game in Australia since February 2009 while the Aussies recorded their lowest total in a T20I match at home and suffered their biggest defeat in T20Is. It was also New Zealand's biggest win by the margins of runs in a T20 World Cup game.

The huge defeat has left Australia wounded and the defending champions will be eager to bounce back when they ock horns with Sri Lanka in their next game in Perth on Tuesday while New Zealand will be hoping to continue their winning run against Afghanistan in their next game on Wednesday.