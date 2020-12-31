New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner out for six weeks due to broken toes

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 31, 2020, 05.09 PM(IST)

'He's mad!' - New Zealand's Neil Wagner hailed as 'inspiration' for bowling with fractured toe Photograph:( AFP )

Wagner went on to find a very crucial wicket of centurion Fawad Alam and the dangerous Faheem Ashraf to avoid a draw, even a possible loss against visitors. 

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner, who played a crucial role in the first Test against Pakistan, will miss out on the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting on Sunday.

According to coach Gary Stead, Wagner battled through the pain of two broken toes in the first test against Pakistan and needed pain-killing injections during the test, which the hosts won by 101 runs after he was struck on the foot while batting on the second day at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

“Neil was absolutely outstanding,” Stead told reporters at Christchurch airport on Thursday. “I don’t think there are too many individuals who could do what he did in that test match.

“Neil hasn’t travelled with us. The injections he was getting (to lessen the pain) were wearing off (quickly) and we can’t let him go through that again.”

The pacer will miss out of six weeks of cricket due to the injured toes. Stead said they would likely name his replacement on Friday, adding that they would go “like for like”.

