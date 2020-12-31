Umesh Yadav ruled out of Australia tour due to calf injury

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia. Umesh, who limped off in pain after pulling his calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, left for India on Monday in a bid to recover in time for the upcoming England series.

Umesh’s injury leaves the Indian bowling unit even more depleted. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, key bowler Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series due to fractured hand. Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan, who were a part of Indian side as net bowlers, are likely to start in the third Test against Australia, scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson overtakes Smith, Kohli as top Test batsman; Ajinkya Rahane enters Top 10

"His scans came in and he will miss the third and fourth game. So, there was no point in holding him back and it is better that he returns to the country and undergoes rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He left on Wednesday night," a source privy to the development told ANI.

Umesh underwent scans after suffering pain in his calf muscle while bowling on Day 3 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite missing Umesh, the Indian team put up an inspirational performance to come back into the series and win the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.

ALSO READ: ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson overtakes Smith, Kohli as top Test batsman; Ajinkya Rahane enters Top 10

"With limited options available, the team management can ask for Natarajan to be added to the squad," the source added.

However, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan all in the fray to be in the playing XI against Australia in the third Test, it would be interesting to see who the Indian team management picks in the playing XI.

