Nepal, Oman book 2024 T20 World Cup berth after reaching final of Asian qualifiers
Story highlights
With both finalists of the Asia qualifiers set to enter the 2024 T20 World Cup, Friday was the decisive day for Nepal, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Nepal and UAE played in the first semifinal while Oman and Bahrain played in the other match to book a place in the showdown clash on Sunday. Hosts Nepal had a tough prospect in UAE but overcame the obstacle while Oman beat Bahrain in an easy win.
Oman and Nepal have officially qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup after they progressed to the final of the Asian qualifiers on Friday (Nov 3). The Asian qualifiers for the 2024 T20 World Cup are currently being played in Nepal with hosts now set to compete in their maiden tournament (group stage) along with Oman. The T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA next year with an expanded version of 20 teams.
An extraordinary journey from the heart of the Himalayas to the world stage! 🏏🇳🇵 Rhinos have made us proud, securing their place in the T20 World Cup 2024.#ICCT20Q | #NEPvUAE#weCAN | #OneBallBattles | #MissionWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KlZ0aXDJFt— CAN (@CricketNep) November 3, 2023
Nepal, Oman book berth
Powered by wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh’s unbeaten 64, Nepal registered an eight-wicket win over UAE in Kathmandu’s Mulpani Cricket Ground. Over in Kirtipur, Oman registered a one-sided win over Bahrain to punch their tickets for the tournament having seen openers Kashyap Prajapati (57) and Pratik Athavale (50) bag fifties.
So far 18 teams have booked their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup with two African teams set to enter later this month. Hosts USA and West Indies got direct passage into the T20 World Cup while last tournament’s top eight also got direct entry. USA and Canada will make their tournament debuts while both Nepal and Oman had previously played first round qualifiers but not in the main tournament.
The tournament is scheduled to be played in June 2024 with 10 venues on offer. The format will see four groups of five teams each with the top two from each group entering the Super 8 stage. The Super 8 stage will be divided into two groups of four teams each with the top two entering the semifinals. The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played on 30 June 2024 with the final’s destination yet to be decided.