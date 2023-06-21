NBA: Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma declines player option, to hit free agency - Report

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has decided not to take his $13 million player option. Kuzma instead, has decided to become a free agent, reported ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday citing sources.

The decision will make Kuzma one of the prominent names in the upcoming free agency. The forward, who had won the NBA Championship in 2019-20 with the Lakers, had joined the Wizards in 2021-22. Kuzma had his best season in 2022-23, scoring 21.2 points per game on an average along with 7.2 rebounds as well. Kuzma made his NBA debut in 2017-18.

The player, however, isn't averse to staying in Washington, as he had told reporters in April this year.

"It's 100 percent an option. ... I've had a great time here," Kuzma had said about staying in Washington. "I've developed my game significantly here, and there's good people here. I'd be a fool to say it's not an option for me," he had added.

Kuzma, who started with the Lakers in 2017, averaged 16 points per game in his rookie year. The No. 27 pick in 2017 NBA draft scaled his game up in his second season with nearly 19 points per game on an average. The youngster, however, went in shadows after Anthony Davis joined the Lakers. Kuzma was eventually traded to Washington as part of the Russell Westbrook trade.

Talking about what he expects from his next team, Kuzma had said in April that he's just looking to get better every year.

"I'm trying to get better every year," Kuzma said in April. "It's not about money, I'm going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here, too. It's about can I come into work every day and be the best version of myself, can I help lead guys, can I make other players better, can I light up rooms? All those things matter when you're trying to be successful," Kuzma had said .

