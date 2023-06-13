NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in Game 5 to win maiden championship title

The Denver Nuggets have capped off their brilliant season by going all the way and winning their maiden NBA championship. The Nuggets beat Miami heat 94-89 in Game 5 to take the best-of-seven series 4-1.

The Heat, who were in for a must win game after trailing 3-1, started well and led the game till the end of third quarter before Denver came back from behind and won the game and the series. Nuggets' Nikola Jokic top scored once again with 29 points and secured a double-double as well with 16 rebounds.

Here's the quarter-by-quarter game summary: Heat charge in first half Miami knew they had to started well and so they did by scoring 24 points in the first quarter and led, although by barest of margin, by two points as the Nuggets could score 22.

The Nuggets, tried their best to erase the deficit but couldn't do so as Miami looked determined to enforce Game 6 to stay alive. The Heat scored 27 points in the second quarter of the first half, taking their total score to 51.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, kept hustling and ensured that lead doesn't go in double digits. Denver scored 22 in the second quarter as well, trailing by seven points at the end of first half with box score reading 51-44 in the Heat's favour.

Denver bounce back in the second half The Nuggets knew they had to make a comeback in the third quarter as Miami had been the better team in the final quarter of the game throughout the series. Denver scored 26 points in the third quarter, cutting their deficit to just one point as the Heat managed just 20. The teams entered the final quarter with the box score reading 71-70 in the Heat's favour.

The final 12 minutes of the game didn't go as they had been going for the Miami Heat with the Denver Nuggets' defense showing up after their coach Michael Malone ripped them apart post Game 2 loss.

The Nuggets once again outscored Miami by six points as they scored 24 points against the Heat's 18 and went on to win the game 94-89. For Denver, Michael Porter Jr. scored 16 while Jamal Murray dropped 14 apart from Jokic's 28. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler top scored with 21 points while Bam Adebayo dropped 20.

