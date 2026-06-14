/NBA Final: New York Knicks break 53-year drought with title victory over Spurs

The New York Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday, edging the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to clinch the series 4-1 and secure their first title since 1973. Jalen Brunson starred on the biggest stage with a game-high 45 points to lead New York to the championship. The victory completed an outstanding postseason campaign for the Knicks, who dropped only three games throughout the playoffs.

San Antonio appeared poised to keep its season alive in front of its home fans, taking an early lead and controlling much of the game. The Spurs held several double-digit leads, with Victor Wembanyama and the young team appearing close to forcing a sixth game.

However, New York made another strong comeback. After halftime, the Knicks slowly reduced the lead and went ahead for the first time with 3:40 left in the game. Jalen Brunson played a key role in the final moments, scoring important baskets and leading the team as they took control in the closing minutes.

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The Spurs could not regain momentum, allowing New York to complete the turnaround and secure a championship victory that will stand among the franchise’s most significant achievements.

The triumph brings an end to one of the NBA’s longest title droughts and represents the Knicks’ first Finals success since the celebrated teams of the early 1970s. It also crowns a dominant playoff run that firmly established New York as the standout team of the postseason.

Despite the disappointment, San Antonio can take pride in a breakthrough campaign. Guided by Wembanyama, the Spurs surpassed expectations and reached the Finals with one of the league’s youngest teams, signaling a bright future even though they fell short of the ultimate prize.

Brunson proved to be the defining figure of the series, producing a spectacular performance when it mattered most and leading New York to its long-awaited return to the top of the basketball world.