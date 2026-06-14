/Women's T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies begin campaign with seven-wicket victory over New Zealand

A brilliant unbeaten 90 from Shemaine Campbelle and a four-wicket haul by Aaliyah Alleyne powered the West Indies to a seven-wicket victory over defending champions New Zealand in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Southampton on Saturday. Chasing 163, the West Indies were guided home by Campbelle’s calm and match-winning innings, which included seven boundaries and three sixes. Earlier, Alleyne’s impressive 4/27 helped restrict New Zealand to 162/6 in their 20 overs.

After electing to field, West Indies struck early through Alleyne, who removed Georgia Plimmer for eight to break an opening stand of 49 runs. She then dealt further blows by dismissing Amelia Kerr (5) and Isabella Gaze, who made 39 from 29 balls with eight fours, reducing New Zealand to 56/3 in the eighth over.

A 45-run partnership between captain Sophie Devine (22 off 15) and Brooke Halliday helped rebuild the innings and take the score beyond 100. Halliday contributed 40 from 32 balls, while Maddy Green remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 deliveries, helping the defending champions post a competitive total.

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West Indies’ chase began with an early setback when Qiana Joseph was run out for just two, however, skipper Hayley Matthews counterattacked quickly and added a 74-run partnership with Shemaine Campbelle. Matthews struck 48 off 37 balls, including six fours and a six, before departing just short of a half-century.

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Campbelle then took control of the chase, accelerating in the closing overs with a series of powerful strokes. The Guyanese batter reached her maiden T20I fifty in style and held her composure in a tense finish, steering West Indies to victory with one ball remaining.

For New Zealand, Jess Kerr was the standout bowler, claiming 2/17 from her four overs.