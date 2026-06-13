/PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag headline India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Two-time Asian Games medallist PV Sindhu and men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead a formidable Indian badminton contingent at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the squad following a review of recent performances across national and international competitions, along with BWF rankings as of May 26.

India's men's team will be spearheaded by Lakshya Sen, currently the country's top-ranked men's singles player. Experienced campaigners HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth also retain their places after playing key roles in India's historic silver-medal finish in the men's team event at the previous Asian Games. The squad also reflects India's growing depth in badminton, with several emerging stars earning selection. Badminton Asia Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty joins the team alongside World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and promising youngster Unnati Hooda following impressive performances on the international circuit.

BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra believes the current squad reflects the rapid growth of Indian badminton across all categories. "Over the last few months, we have seen encouraging signs across the board, Satwik-Chirag back to their best, Lakshya returning to the world's top 10, the men's team reaching another Thomas Cup podium, Sindhu and our senior players delivering consistently, and younger athletes stepping up with strong performances and important results internationally. This squad has blend of experience, depth and emerging talent, and we believe it has the quality and character to compete strongly at the Asian Games," said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI.

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India enters the competition carrying significant momentum. The country has won 13 badminton medals in Asian Games history, including a landmark gold medal at the previous edition. The 2022 Asian Games proved to be India's most successful badminton campaign, producing one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

The doubles department remains one of India's strongest areas. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will once again spearhead the men's doubles challenge, while Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun provide additional strength. In women's doubles, the experienced pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will lead India's challenge alongside the improving duo of Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi.

The mixed doubles event will feature India's top-ranked pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, while PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda will represent the nation in women's singles. With a blend of established champions and exciting young talent, India will be aiming to build on its recent success and challenge Asia's badminton powerhouses when competition starts in Japan.

Asian Games 2026, Team India Squad

Team Championship

Men's Team: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, H. S. Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila

Women's Team: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto