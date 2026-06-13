/WATCH | Brazil fans take over New York's Times Square ahead of FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco

Brazilian supporters turned Times Square into a sea of green and yellow on the eve of the Selecao's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Friday, thousands of fans gathered in the heart of Manhattan to celebrate Brazil's rich football history and show their support ahead of the team's Group C clash with Morocco. The famous intersection of 7th Avenue and Broadway was filled with songs honoring Brazil's five World Cup triumphs in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Supporters also unfurled a giant Brazilian flag, creating a vibrant atmosphere in one of New York City's most iconic locations as anticipation builds for the tournament opener. Brazil begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title on Saturday when they face reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, the five-time world champions will be without their biggest star for the opening fixture after Neymar was ruled out due to fitness concerns.

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the 34-year-old will not feature against Morocco but remains hopeful of having the forward available later in the tournament. “He’s working hard to get fit as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti said. Neymar played an important role during Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He was also absent from Brazil's final warm-up match against Egypt, raising concerns about his condition ahead of the tournament.

His absence inevitably brings back memories of the injury setback he suffered during the 2014 World Cup on home soil. While the current issue is far less serious than the vertebrae fracture that ended his campaign 12 years ago, Brazil's medical staff remain cautious with one of the team's most influential players.