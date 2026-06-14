/FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr rescues Brazil in 1-1 draw against Morocco

Brazil's impressive 92-year record of not losing their opening FIFA World Cup match remained intact after a thrilling 1-1 draw against Morocco side at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. Both teams played attacking football and created several chances, making it an entertaining contest for the fans, with each side earning a point. Morocco made a strong start and repeatedly produced chance after chance during the opening stages and their persistence paid off in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari found the net, putting Brazil’s long-standing opening-match unbeaten streak under serious pressure.

However, Vinicius Jr responded just 11 minutes later with a superb equaliser, ensuring the five-time world champions entered the break on equal terms.

The second half continued at a high tempo, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities. Brazil gradually took more control in attack, with Raphinha was involved in several moves.

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However, neither side could find a winning goal as goalkeepers Bono and Alisson made a series of excellent saves to keep the score level until the final whistle.

Brazil enjoyed a slight advantage in possession, controlling 51.2 percent of the ball and registering 13 shots, while Morocco managed 14 attempts.

Morocco threatened early when Roger Ibanez conceded a free kick in the third minute, though the opportunity came to nothing. Neil El Aynaoui and captain Achraf Hakimi also tested Brazil’s defence, but the South Americans managed to hold firm.

As the game progressed beyond the opening ten minutes, Brazil began to settle into possession and create chances of their own.

Morocco took the lead in the 21st minute when Brahim Diaz delivered a pass to Saibari, who calmly beat Alisson to give the African side a deserved advantage.

Morocco continued to attack after the goal, with Hakimi making several forward runs and Saibari causing problems for Brazil's defence. One of Saibari’s shots was blocked by Gabriel Magalhaes, while Morocco had already registered 11 attempts on goal in the opening 30 minutes.

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Brazil responded with the composure expected of a side with five World Cup titles. In the 32nd minute, Vinicius Jr produced a brilliant moment, collecting possession on the left flank, cutting inside and scored a powerful strike into the top corner to level the score and lift the Brazilian fans.

In the final stages of the first half, Ibanez and Casemiro were shown yellow cards. Lucas Paqueta also came close to scoring with an acrobatic scissor-kick, but it was superbly saved by Morocco goalkeeper Bono.

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The teams went into the interval locked at 1-1.

After the restart, Brazil appeared more comfortable in possession and controlled large spells of play. The coaching staff introduced fresh legs, with Matheus Cunha and Luis Henrique replacing Paqueta and Igor Thiago.

Morocco also made changes, bringing on Talbi and El Mourabet in place of El Khannouss and Ounahi as both sides searched for a decisive breakthrough.

Brazil was a man down for a while as Fabinho was out due to a bloody nose, but came back in. Brazil and Morocco kept producing chances, but the opportunities did not come as frequently.

Perhaps the best chance was fumbled by Raphinha, who was fed by Vinicius while standing in the midst of a messy Moroccan defence. However, his 15-yard strike was saved by Bono in the 78th minute. Bono went down, saving another attempt from Raphinha just a few minutes later.



Both teams kept making inroads in their opponents' defences, but to no avail, and 10 additional minutes were added to the clock.

Brazil averted a major disaster as Allison managed a phenomenal double save, first keeping El Aynaoui's effort from 25 yards away from the net, but spilled it from his hands and then El Mourabet, who tried to put the ball past the goalie again, failed to poke the ball past him. Both teams ended with points shared.