/Phoebe Litchfield stars as Australia hammer South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup opener

Australia started their Women's T20 World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday. A blistering half-century from Phoebe Litchfield and valuable contributions from Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham powered the defending champions to an imposing total of 172/8 after being put in to bat. Litchfield stole the spotlight with a sensational 50 off just 24 deliveries, providing Australia with the momentum they needed. Perry added 36 runs, while Wareham chipped in with a quickfire 32 to ensure Australia posted one of the tournament's highest totals so far.

South Africa, runners-up in the previous edition, faced a daunting task in pursuit of 173 and suffered an immediate setback. Sune Luus and Annerie Dercksen were both dismissed inside the opening two overs, leaving their side struggling at 7/2. Nadine de Klerk attempted to revive the innings with a determined 25, while captain Laura Wolvaardt anchored the chase with a composed 44. Their partnership helped South Africa recover to 72-3 after 10 overs and briefly raised hopes of a remarkable chase.

However, Australia's bowlers quickly regained control. The turning point arrived when Wolvaardt was caught at cover off Wareham, ending South Africa's best chance of mounting a comeback. Wareham then completed an outstanding all-round performance by claiming 3-13 as South Africa collapsed and were bowled out for 107 in 16.4 overs. The dominant victory provides Australia with the perfect start in a challenging group that also includes fellow title contenders India.

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West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women in a thrilling win

Elsewhere, West Indies secured a thrilling seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Southampton. Aaliyah Alleyne starred with the ball, taking four wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 162-6 despite useful contributions from Brooke Halliday (40) and Izzy Gaze (39). In response, wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle produced a match-winning innings of 90 not out from 62 balls. Her superb knock included seven boundaries and three sixes, guiding West Indies to 163-3 with just one ball remaining. Captain Hayley Matthews provided excellent support with a well-made 48 from 37 deliveries.

Scotland scripts history with first ever Women's T20 WC win

Scotland also enjoyed a winning start after defeating Ireland by 40 runs at Old Trafford. The Bryce sisters were the stars of the show as Kathryn Bryce scored 60 from 39 balls and Sarah Bryce added 49. Their 106-run partnership for the third wicket laid the foundation for Scotland's competitive total of 161/5.