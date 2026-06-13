/Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton for pole in thrilling qualifying as Leclerc crashes

George Russell produced a stunning qualifying performance to secure pole position for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, edging out Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic session that also saw Charles Leclerc crash out. After enduring a frustrating run of races, Russell bounced back in style by putting his Mercedes on pole with a lap just 0.064 seconds quicker than Hamilton's Ferrari. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed the top three in the second Mercedes, while McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounded out the top five.

Russell's pole position marks a significant turnaround after failing to score points in the previous two Grands Prix, including a difficult weekend in Monaco that was ruined by a penalty. Reflecting on his performance, Russell said: "The last few races haven't been on our side but I came into the race with a clean slate and job done. "It's going to be an interesting race tomorrow, Lewis did an amazing job to get up there, we thought the fight was with ourselves and McLaren and Lewis was very fast in that session."

Hamilton came agonisingly close to taking pole himself as Ferrari's latest upgrades showed encouraging signs. The seven-time world champion secured his first front-row start for a Grand Prix since the 2024 British Grand Prix. After struggling throughout practice and missing the opening session to allow development driver Dino Beganovic track time, Hamilton admitted he was surprised by his turnaround. "I was easily 0.4-0.5secs off in final practice," he said. "I was thinking: 'Where am I going to get that pace?' I left the track between P3 and Q1, went back to my motorhome, and then Q1 I was first. "These guys did a great lap, congrats for George but we're in a good position to fight for tomorrow so we have a race."

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Championship leader Antonelli qualified third despite admitting he was still searching for confidence in the car. “It has been a little bit of a difficult weekend for me, didn't really have the feeling in the car.” Further back, Norris secured fourth place ahead of Verstappen, while Isack Hadjar impressed once again by qualifying sixth. One of the biggest talking points of the session was Leclerc's crash in the final qualifying segment. The Ferrari driver brought out a red flag after hitting the wall, ending his hopes of challenging near the front of the grid.

The incident marked the second consecutive Grand Prix weekend in which Leclerc has crashed during qualifying, following a similar disappointment in Monaco. Unlike his home-race accident, which he blamed on braking issues, Leclerc accepted full responsibility for the Barcelona incident. "The car was great, the car was amazing and I didn't deliver. And I think it's a lot worse than that - I put it into the wall," he said. "No excuses. I just feel ashamed. It's part of our job to come out after a session and speak in front of the camera but I just feel ashamed.

"The only positive I can take is the feeling that I have in the car back, and for tomorrow I feel optimistic we can have a good race. But I need to show that. “I just need to do the perfect race. It's the least I can do. But yeah, ashamed.” Leclerc will start 10th on the grid and now faces a major challenge to recover positions on race day, while Russell heads into Sunday's Grand Prix looking to convert pole position into a much-needed victory.

Top 10

1. George Russell (Mercedes) 1:14.679

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.064

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.319

4. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.322

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.342

6. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +0.398

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.411

8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +1.863

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) +1.978