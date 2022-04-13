Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to spark a turnaround and bag their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians are the only team who are winless in the season so far with four defeats in their first four matches.

While skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to his purple patch, the likes of Kieron Pollard, Tim David and Dewald Brevis have also failed to get going this season. However, the trio of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma has displayed great form so far this season which is the only positive for the five-time champions.

Their bowling attack has also lacked sting as Jasprit Bumrah has not managed to find support from the other end. The lack of a wicket-taking spinner and an overseas pacer who can partner Bumrah with the new ball and in the death overs has hurt MI's chances this season.

Punjab Kings have had a contrasting start compared to MI as the Mayank Agarwal-led side has managed two wins and two losses in their first four games of the season. Punjab Kings have shown intent with the bat and have played an aggressive brand of cricket.

With the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan in a rich vein of form, Punjab Kings will be licking their lips against MI's struggling bowling attack. However, their death bowling has been a huge concern as the pacers have struggled to control runs towards the end. The lack of wickets for the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar is also a worrying sign for Punjab.

All you need to know about MI vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have enjoyed a great rivalry in the IPL over the years. MI have a slight edge over PBKS when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams with 15 wins in 28 meetings between the two teams.

Stats:

Mumbai Indians' pace attack has the worst record in the IPL 2022 so far as the fast bowlers have conceded at an economy rate of 9.60 in the tournament. Punjab Kings have the best scoring rate among all teams of 10 runs an over in the Powerplay.

Trivia:

Since IPL 2019, both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have an even record between them. Both the teams have three wins each in a total of six meetings in the last three editions.

Predicted playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora