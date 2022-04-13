MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have had a forgetful start to their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they currently sit at the bottom of the table with zero points from their first four matches so far this season. Mumbai Indians have suffered four defeats in a row and will be desperately looking to bag their first win of the season when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians are no strangers to enduring a poor start to a season and have managed to win an IPL title despite losing the first four matches at the start of the season. However, their squad lacks balance this season and their performances have been below par with both the bat and the ball.

Barring the impressive performances from the likes of Ishan Kishan and young Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians have had no positives from their first four defeats this season. Their batters have failed to fire as a unit and their bowling attack has struggled massively after the departure of the likes of Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar among others.

In their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI played only two overseas players - Dewald Brevis and Kieron Pollard in their XI as the likes of Tim David, Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills have failed to impress for the five-time champions. However, David and Mills are expected to be included in the XI for the clash against Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a decent start to their campaign under new captain Mayank Agarwal. They have two wins and two losses in their first four games of the season and have played an aggressive brand of cricket. While Liam Livingstone's form is a huge positive for PBKS, Jonny Bairstow's return has further strengthened their star-studded batting line-up.

Their bowling has been the biggest worry for Punjab Kings this year, however, with Vaibhav Arora impressing and the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh in their ranks, Punjab will hope they can sort out their issues soon and return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians after losing a thriller against Gujarat Titans in their last outing.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2022 prediction:

Mumbai Indians' woes with the ball have been left exposed this season after their strategy at the mega auction seems to have backfired. MI have struggled to find the momentum and are expected to continue their losing streak against an buoyant Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Punjab Kings are likely to beat Mumbai Indians in tonight's encounter.