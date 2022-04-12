Updated IPL 2022 points table after Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs to end their winless streak of four matches and bag their first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were the heroes with the bat for CSK as the duo played sensational knocks to help their side post a massive total of 216 runs on the board.

Asked to bat first, CSK got off to a poor start losing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali cheaply before Dube and Uthappa joined forces in the middle. Uthappa slammed a brilliant 88 off 50 balls laced with a staggering 9 sixes and 4 fours while Dube smashed a stunning 46-ball 95 with the help of 8 sixes and 5 fours.

The duo added a record-breaking stand of 165 runs for the third wicket to propel CSK to a huge total. CSK spinners then dominated the proceedings during RCB's run-chase as Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana went on to impress with the ball.

Teekshana bagged a four-wicket haul as he dismissed the likes of Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets to help his side restrict RCB on 193/9 in 20 overs to secure their first win of the tournament.

IPL 2022 updated points table:

Chennai Super Kings have now secured their first two points of the season but are still at the 9th spot on the IPL 2022 points table just above Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first four games in the row and are at the bottom of the table with zero points. RCB are at the fifth spot with three wins in five matches so far this season.