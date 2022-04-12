Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube maul RCB bowlers, set new IPL record with sensational partnership

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa went all guns blazing as they took the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers to the cleaners in the clash between the two sides at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). Dube and Uthappa notched up half-centuries apiece as the duo went on to put on a magnificent stand of 165 runs for the third wicket.

Asked to bat first, CSK got off to a shaky start once again as they lost opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply on 17 off 16 balls before Moeen Ali was run out on 3. Dube and Uthappa then joined hands in the middle and took the RBC bowling attack apart with absolutely sensational knocks.

Dube took the attack to the RCB bowlers right from the start of his innings as he went berserk against the spinners after coming out to bat at number four. On the other hand, Uthappa, who had started off cautiously, shifted gears in the middle overs and played some stunning strokes all around the ground.

Dube remained unbeaten on 95 off 46 balls laced with eight sixes and five fours while Uthappa slammed 88 off 50 deliveries with the help of nine sixes and 4 fours. The duo added 165 runs for the third wicket to set a new record in the IPL. The sensational partnership between the duo is the highest in the history of IPL for the third wicket or lower.

The duo broke the record of Cameron White and Kumar Sangakkara, who had put on a partnership of 157 runs for Deccan Chargers against the Pune Warriors India in 2012. Dube and Uthappa were both excellent with the bat and targeted different bowlers to help CSK post a massive total of 216 runs on the board.

Shivam Dube misses out on a well-deserved hundred

Batting on 80, Dube was 20 runs away from his maiden IPL ton with six balls to go in the final over. He started the 20th over from Josh Hazlewood with a massive six before playing two dot balls. He smacked another six off the fourth delivery and followed it up with a couple to stand just 6 runs away from his hundred ahead of the last ball.

Dube tried to go big and almost ended up connecting a yorker from Hazlewood but couldn't send it over the boundary rope for a six. The left-hander managed to get only a single off the final ball to end his innings on 95, missing out on his century by just 5 runs.