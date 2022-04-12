WATCH: Suyash Prabhudessai produces stunning fielding effort to run Moeen Ali out in RCB vs CSK clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again got off to a poor start as they locked horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 12). Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggles with the bat continued against RCB as he was dismissed cheaply on 17 off 16 balls.

Josh Hazlewood, who was making his debut for RCB in IPL 2022, drew the first blood for his team as he got rid of Gaikwad in the 4th over. It was another debutant Suyash Prabhudessai, who stole the show later to send Moeen Ali packing in the seventh over with a stunning effort on the field.

On the 4th delivery of the sixth over from Glenn Maxwell, Moeen cut one to the backward point and opted to run for a single without looking at the ball. However, his shot was cut short brilliantly by Prabhusessai, who dived towards his right and was quick to throw the ball back towards wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who took the stumps off in a flash.

It was a stunning fielding effort from young Prabhusessai, who displayed brilliant reflexes as Moeen was sent packing on 3 off 8 balls. The RCB debutant was lauded by many for his sensational fielding effort on social media.

Watch video:

After losing both Gaikwad and Moeen cheaply, Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube combined to stage an incredible comeback for CSK. The duo slammed half-centuries apiece as they shared a stand over 150 runs for the third wicket to set up the stage for a huge total for the four-time champions.

CSK are yet to bag their first win in the ongoing season and will be hoping to bring an end to their winless streak against RCB on Tuesday.