WATCH: Ambati Rayudu pulls off mind-boggling one-handed diving catch in CSK's win over RCB in IPL 2022

Ambati Rayudu produced a 'Catch of the Tournament' contender as he pulled off an absolute blinder in his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. Rayudu plucked a stunner to send back Akash Deep during the game.

The dismissal took place in the 16th over of RCB's innings when Akash had joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle. Facing CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in the 16th over, Akash pushed one towards the short cover in order to steal a single. However, Rayudu, who was stationed there, dived to his right and pulled off a sensational one-handed catch.

It was a brilliant catch from Rayudu, who displayed great athleticism and was lauded by many on social media for his sensational effort. Akash was sent packing on a duck after facing just two balls as RCB lost their 8th wicket in the 217-run chase.

Chennai Super Kings brought an end to their four-match winless streak with a comfortable 23-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side rode on stunning knocks from Shivam Dube (95) and Robin Uthappa (88) to post a huge total of 216 runs on the board before the spinners stole the show with the ball.

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he ended up picking up the important wickets of Fad du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai to complete his four-wicket haul and help CSK restrict RCB on 193/9 in 20 overs.

CSK, who had lost their first four matches in a row, have managed to put up their first points on the points table in the ongoing season and will be hoping to continue their winning run when they take on Gujarat Titans in their next game on Sunday (April 17).