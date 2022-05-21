Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals will be looking to book their spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs while Mumbai Indians aim to finish the competition with a win as the two sides face each other on Saturday.

Head-to-head

The encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals has been an extremely close affair with the five-time champions enjoying a narrow 16-15 advantage in the 31 matches against DC.

Stats

There will be interesting player battles on both ends as the duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel have troubled Rohit Sharma in the past as they have dismissed him three times and have not conceded more than run-a-ball. On the other end, Jasprit Bumrah will be looking forward to facing Rishabh Pant – a batsman he has dismissed six times with just 47 runs conceded in 42 deliveries.

Also read | 'Our Malinga': MS Dhoni heaps praise on CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana

Trivia

It has been a contrasting story for both side when it comes to opening partnerships as the pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have the second-best record in the tournament while DC’s opening pairs have produced just 21 runs in the last five matches for the first wicket. However, there is some good news as David Warner enjoys facing MI and with six fifties and a strike rate of 138.87 against the five-time champions, the Australia batsman will be a key asset for DC in their playoff race.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Also read | Kohli hints at taking a break from cricket amid poor form, will talk to Dravid

Complete squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.