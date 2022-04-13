MS Dhoni plots Virat Kohli's dismissal with last-minute field change, leaves Twitter in awe - WATCH

MS Dhoni might have given up captaincy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but he remains a leader in the side and is often seen assisting new skipper Ravindra Jadeja with field placements during matches. One of the sharpest cricketing brains around, Dhoni successfully plotted the dismissal of Virat Kohli in CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

CSK defeated RCB by 23 runs after successfully defending the massive total of 216 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai to bag their first win of the season. It was an impressive all-round performance from the Jadeja-led side as the defending champions finally got off the mark in the tournament this year.

During their run-chase, RCB got off to a poor start as they lost skipper Faf du Plessis cheaply on just 8 off 9 balls before Virat Kohli was also sent packing in quick succession. Kohli was batting on 1 when he was caught by Shivam Dube off the bowling of Mukesh Chaudhary in the fifth over of RCB's innings.

Dhoni was partially responsible for Kohli's dismissal and was seen plotting the batting maestro's wicket with a last-minute field change. There was no fielder placed at the deep square leg before Kohli took strike against Chaudhary in the over, however, Dhoni was spotted signalling Dube to move to the said position before the ball was bowled.

Chaudhary then went on to bowl a shortish delivery which was played by Kohli towards the deep square leg boundary as the RCB superstar was caught by Dube. Mastermind Dhoni's genius plotting of Kohli's wicket left many in awe on Twitter as the video of the move went viral.

Kohli was sent back to the hut cheaply after scoring just 1 off 3 balls as Chaudhary bagged his first wicket in the game for CSK. The left-arm pacer later went on to drop a few catches on the field and was seen getting consoled by Dhoni as the former CSK skipper put an arm around his shoulders.

Dhoni was lauded by many for his gesture for Chaudhary as he won hearts on social media. Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he bagged a four-wicket haul to help his side restrict RCB on 193 and power them to their first win of the season.