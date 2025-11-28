/MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli back to team hotel after reunion - WATCH

The former Indian captain and legendary wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for dinner at his residence in Ranchi on Thursday (Nov 27). Kohli and Pant are in Ranchi for the first ODI of the three-match India vs South Africa series, which will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday (Nov 30). Kohli arrived in India on Wednesday after flying in from London, where he lives with his family. On Thursday evening, he was seen entering Dhoni’s house and later his fans shared pictures and videos on X showing Dhoni driving Kohli back to the team hotel and the clips quickly went viral on the social media.

Here’s a look at the viral video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India vs South Africa, ODI series

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday (Nov 30) in Ranchi. The Indian team will be eager to get back on track after a poor Test series, with KL Rahul set to lead in the absence of Shubman Gill.

Both Rohit SharmaandVirat Kohliare returning to India’s ODI setup after a break. Their comeback will bring strength and experience to the top order. Virat Kohli, who is expected to bat at no. 3, last played for India on Oct 25 in Sydney against Australia. He scored an unbeaten fifty in that match and helped his team to avoid a clean sweep.

Rishabh Pant has returned to India’s ODI squad after more than a year. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Tilak Varma are also back.

India ODI squad for South Africa series 2025