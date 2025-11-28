/WPL 2026: How teams stack up after auction - Check full squads of all five franchises

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction took place in New Delhi on Thursday (Nov 27) with 277 players competing for 73 spots. Deepti Sharma became the costliest signing of the day after UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring her back for INR 3.20 crore. This signing also made her the second-most expensive Indian player in the auction and also the first one to be retained through RTM.

Mumbai Indians spent INR 3 crore to sign New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr again, even though they had released her before the auction. She became the second-most expensive overseas player.

One of the biggest shocks came right at the start of the auction when Australian captain Alyssa Healy went unsold. Another Australian player, Alana King, also did not receive any bids, even during the accelerated round.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WPL 2026: Complete squads for all teams

Here's a look at the complete squads of all teams after Women's Premier League 2026 mega auction which took place on Thursday (Nov 27) in New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians:Nat Sciver-Brunt (Retained 3.5 Cr),Harmanpreet Kaur(Retained 2.5 Cr), Hayley Mathews (Retained 1.75 Cr),Amanjot Kaur(Retained 1 Cr),G Kamalini(Retained 50 Lakh), Amelia Kerr (3 Cr), Shabnim Ismail (60 Lakh),Sanskriti Gupta(20 Lakh),Sajeevan Sajana(75 Lakh),Triveni Vasistha(20 Lakh), Nalla Reddy (10 Lakh),Saika Ishaque(30 Lakh), Rahila Firdous(10 Lakh), Nicola Carey (30 Lakh),Poonam Khemnar(10 Lakh) and Milly Illingworth(10 Lakh)



Delhi Capitals:Jemimah Rodrigues (Retained 2.2 Cr),Shafali Verma(Retained 2.2 Cr),Annabel Sutherland(Retained 2.2 Cr),Marizanne Kapp(Retained 2.2 Cr),Niki Prasad(Retained 50 Lakh),Laura Wolvaardt(1.1 Cr), Chinelle Henry (1.3 Cr), Sree Charani (1.3 Cr),Sneh Rana(50 Lakh), Lizelee Lee (30 Lakh),Deeya Yadav(10 Lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (30 Lakh),Mamatha Madiwala(10 Lakh),Nandani Sharma(20 Lakh), Lucy Hamilton (10 Lakh) and Minnu Mani(40 Lakh)



Royal Challengers Bengaluru:Smriti Mandhana(Retained 3.5 Cr),Richa Ghosh(Retained 2.75 Cr),Ellyse Perry(Retained 2 Cr),Shreyanka Patil(Retained 60 Lakh),Georgia Voll(60 Lakh),Nadine de Klerk(65 Lakh),Radha Yadav(65 Lakh),Lauren Bell(90 Lakh),Linsey Smith(30 Lakh),Prema Rawat(RTM 20 Lakh), Arundathi Reddy (75 Lakh),Pooja Vastrakar(85 Lakh),Grace Harris(75 Lakh),Gautami Naik(10 Lakh),Prathyoosha Kumar(10 Lakh) and D Hemalatha (30 Lakh)



Gujarat Giants:Ashleigh Gardner(Retained 3.5 Cr),Beth Mooney(Retained 2.5 Cr),Sophie Devine(2 Cr),Renuka Singh(60 Lakh),Bharti Fulmali(RTM 70 Lakh),Titas Sadhu(30 Lakh),Kashvee Gautam(RTM 65 Lakh),Kanika Ahuja(30 Lakh),Tanuja Kanwar(45 Lakh),Georgia Wareham(1 Cr),Anushka Sharma(45 Lakh),Happy Kumari(10 Lakh), Kim Garth (50 Lakh),Yastika Bhatia(50 Lakh),Shivani Singh(10 Lakh), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (50 Lakh),Rajeshwari Gayakwad(40 Lakh) and Ayushi Soni(30 Lakh)