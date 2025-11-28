/Which player got the highest bid at the WPL 2026 auction? Here’s the list of top buys

Check the biggest signings from the WPL 2026 mega auction, where teams picked up 67 players. The list includes major names like Deepti Sharma and Amelia Kerr.
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction took place in New Delhi on Thursday (Nov 27) with 277 players competing for 73 spots. Franchises ended up by buying 67 cricketers only. Here's a look at some of the most expensive players from the WPL 2026 mega auction:
Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the costliest signing of the WPL 2026 auction after UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring her back for INR 3.20 crore ($3,57,000). This signing also made her the second-most expensive Indian player in the auction and also the first one to be retained through RTM.
Mumbai Indians spent INR 3 crore ($3,35,000) to sign New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr again, even though they had released her before the auction. She became the second-most expensive overseas player.
UP Warriorz created a big surprise in the WPL 2026 auction by paying INR 2.40 crore ($2,68,000) for experienced Indian fast bowler Shikha Pandey, who has not played for India since 2023.
Gujarat Giants sign Kiwis star Sophie Devine for INR 2 crore ($2,23,000). With her all-round skills and experience, she is expected to be a key player for the side in the upcoming WPL season.
In the WPL 2026 auction, UP Warriorz spent INR 1.90 crore ($2,12,000) to sign former Australian captain Meg Lanning. Her experience with bat will be a key factor for the team in the upcoming WPL season. She is likely to captain the side.