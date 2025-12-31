/Shami’s India return on cards as selectors admit ‘closely monitoring’ his domestic performances

Mohammed Shami last played an ODI for India early this year in the triumphant Champions Trophy campaign and hasn’t donned the Indian jersey since. Although he remains an integral part of India’s white-ball setup, Shami has regularly faced rejection despite his significant domestic performances; but not for long anymore, as the selectors have admitted keeping a close tab on his domestic showing, opening doors for his possible return to the Indian team, considering the 2027 ODI World Cup is less than two years away.

"Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility,” a BCCI source close to the information said in a chat with NDTV.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shami’s case is complicated; for what he did in the 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up 24 wickets in just seven contested matches, including a seven-wicket haul in the semis (against New Zealand) and later in the Champions Trophy, ending the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker (9), he never deserved to be out for this long. Moreover, his last Test appearance came more than two years ago (during the 2023 WTC Final).



Pressing his case in the domestic scene, Shami has been impressive in both red and white-ball competitions. While he has 17 wickets to his name in the last six matches (three in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and three in the concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), Shami picked up 20 in just four Ranji matches this season, highlighting his ability to deliver across formats.



Shami’s issue, however, has never been about his skill to pick up wickets at will, but about his fitness, which has been under scrutiny since he broke his ankle midway through the 2023 World Cup. The selectors first dropped him from the home Test series against NZ last year, citing concerns around his ability to adapt to red-ball cricket following his lengthy spell at the sidelines, before maintaining their stance on his fitness for further series.

