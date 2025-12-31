/Shreyas Iyer loses weight, muscle mass after injury, unlikely for New Zealand ODIs – Report

Shreyas Iyer has lost close to six kgs and even muscle mass while recovering from a spleen laceration he suffered during the away Australian tour in October this year, and now remains out of contention for the forthcoming home ODIs against New Zealand. The latest reports suggest that Iyer hasn't regained full fitness to be part of India's One-Day setup, ruling him out of the country's next 50-over assignment, which begins January 11 in Vadodara. Iyer is said to be okay to bat but has yet to regain the strength to spend 50 overs on the field.

The media reports have also claimed that if Iyer’s recovery remains on track, he might return to playing competitive cricket for the first time in nearly three months, for Mumbai in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Although he hasn’t received any clearance from the BCCI’s medical staff, an NDTV report states that Iyer’s participation in the domestic tournament and the India series depends on his ability to cope with the physical rigours of 50-over cricket following his abdomen surgery.

Also read | Former Australia batter Damien Martyn hospitalised with meningitis



Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Shreyas Iyer has started skill training this week. He is in good shape. But we will have to assess his ability to field in a 50-over game before putting him back on the park. Depending on how he pulls up, his participation in the Vijay Hazare will be decided," a BCCI source close to the information said in a chat with NDTV.



During the final ODI at the SCG, Iyer suffered a spleen laceration while attempting to complete Alex Carey’s catch. He left the field immediately, with the scans revealing internal bleeding, which required hospitalisation and intensive care.



Shreyas underwent a minor surgical treatment to control his internal bleeding, while a BCCI doctor also closely monitored his improvement during their stay in Australia and later in India.

