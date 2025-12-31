Former Australian cricketer and World Cup winner Damien Martyn has been hospitalised with meningitis, as confirmed on Wednesday (Dec 31). Martyn, a two-time ODI World Cup winner, has been hospitalised in a Queensland hospital in an induced coma, with wishes from former colleagues and the cricketing fraternity pouring in to wish him a speedy recovery. Martyn is a two-time World Cup winner, having played a crucial role in Australia’s 1999 and 2003 triumphs.

Damien Martyn hospitalised

According to the prominent cricket website ESPNcricinfo, Martyn, 54, fell ill on Boxing Day, with news emerging on Tuesday evening of his condition. Martyn is currently in an induced coma. A legend of the game, there, Martyn will undergo treatment in Queensland. While there was no official word from the family, former Australian player and stand-in captain Adam Gilchrist gave a health update.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

Speaking on behalf of Martyn's family, close friend Adam Gilchrist said: "He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes."

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said: "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time."

An incredible servant of the game, Martyn played at the top level for 14 years, spanning a career from 1992 to 2006, before he joined the Indian Cricket League (ICL). As ICL was branded a rebel league by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Martyn’s career at the international level came to an end as players were barred from playing for their national side.