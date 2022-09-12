Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar make the cut in India's T20I squad for Australia, South Africa home series

After a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, India will now shift their focus to the twin home series versus Australia and South Africa, respectively. India are set to host Australia in three T20Is before South Africa arrives for three T20Is and ODIs each. Prior to that, the BCCI selection committee, on Monday (September 12), announced two strong squads for Australia, SA series along with also revealing the final 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, to be held from October-November in Australia.

Talking about the Australia series, India will host the defending champions in three T20Is starting from September 20. The matches will be held on September 20 (Mohali), September 23 (Nagpur) and September 25 (Hyderabad). For this series, pacer Arshdeep Singh -- who was heavily trolled for his dropped catch in the India-Pakistan Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup -- has been rested.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the SA T20Is, which will get underway on September 28. The remaining two T20Is will be held on October 02 (Guwahati) and October 04 (Indore). After this, a Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team is likely to face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series, from October 06, with all the T20 WC-bound players set to be rested (as per reports).

The biggest takeaway from the 16-man squads for the Australia and SA series is that India have recalled senior pacer Md Shami along with Deepak Chahar. Chahar was a late entry into the main squad of the Asia Cup, with Avesh Khan's illness, but Shami is set to return to the T20I squad for the first time after last year's World Cup. Along with Shami, Jasprit Burmah and Harshal Patel will be eager to return to action in style after lengthy injury layoffs.

With the T20I series versus Australia and SA being the last few games before India leave for Australia for the World Cup, the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. have been included in both the squads. However, they are all expected to miss the SA ODIs.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar