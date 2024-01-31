Messi vs Ronaldo match LIVE: How to watch live-streaming of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami in India on mobile?

Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr live: Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will square off in a match at the ongoing Riyadh Seasons Cup on Thursday (Feb 1). The two Saudi Pro League (SPL) giants will see the clashes of GOATS- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

This will be a midseason friendly tournament for the SPL and a pre-season tournament for the Major League Soccer (MLS). The match is being dubbed ‘The Last Dance’ as both teams will prepare for higher challenges after this flagship match.

Al Nassr has won the last five matches across all competitions and will be hoping to continue their winning streak against Inter Miami as well. Messi’s club, on the other hand, is currently going through a rough patch as they faced five losses in previous matches., despite the likes of Messi, Suarez and Alba.

Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr live: Live streaming details

Where to watch the live-streaming of Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match in India?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami match can be live-streamed through MLSsoccer.com and YouTube in India and the match will start at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Indian users with Apple devices can stream the match on Apple TV if they have an MLS Pass.

What is the date for the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match?

The match between Inter Miami and Al Nassr is going to take place on Thursday, January 31.

When will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami start?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 pm IST / 6 pm GMT / 9 pm KSA time on Thursday.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match be played?

The Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal vs Inter Miami Live Streaming in UK, USA The match can be live streamed with MLS Pass on Apple TV by UK, and US viewers.