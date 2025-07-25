/Meet five cricketers to play multiple sports: No. 5 is a World Cup winning player from Australia

Whenever you take up a sport, the goal is to pour your heart and soul into it: to train hard, compete fiercely, and rise above the rest. Most athletes spend years mastering just one game. But there’s a rare group of cricketers who not only excelled on the 22 yards but also represented their country in other sports at the international level. Let’s take a look at five such incredible cricketers who performed at different stages.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (India – Chess & Cricket)

Before becoming India’s premier leg-spinner, Chahal was a chess prodigy. He played in world U-12 tournaments and still has a FIDE profile with

Id no. 5022215 on their website. Chahal's mind games worked in chess as his googlies did in cricket.

2. Vivian Richards (West Indies – Football & Cricket)

The West Indies legend Vivian Richards wasn’t just a cricket icon; he played international football for Antigua in FIFA World Cup qualifiers too.

3. Jonty Rhodes (South Africa – Hockey & Cricket)

Known for his phenomenal fielding in cricket, Jhonty Rhodes also played international hockey. He was in South Africa’s Olympic squad for 1992, though the team didn’t qualify. Notably, Jhonty holds the record for most catches in an ODI innings (five). This record was made against the West Indies in 1993 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

4. Andrew Flintoff (England – Boxing & Cricket)

After winning the 2005 Ashes at home, England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff tried his hand at boxing. In 2012, he stepped into the ring and won his only professional match.

5. Ellyse Perry (Australia – Football & Cricket)