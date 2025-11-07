Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday (November 7) confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to extend his illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career into the 2026 season. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who reclaimed CSK’s captaincy midway through the 2025 edition after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an elbow injury, looks set for yet another campaign in yellow.

Despite Dhoni’s return, Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing 2025 season, finishing last on the table with only four wins from 14 games. “He is likely to play; that’s the current situation. We believe Dhoni will be part of the upcoming IPL," Viswanathan was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.

Except for CSK’s two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni has been the backbone of the franchise since its inception back in 2008. If he features in 2026, it will be his 17th season for CSK and 19th overall in the Indian Premier League. To date, he has appeared in 248 matches for Chennai, scoring 4,865 runs and leading them to five titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.