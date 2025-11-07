MS Dhoni will play IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings, confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan. He has also ruled out any trade move for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday (November 7) confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to extend his illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career into the 2026 season. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who reclaimed CSK’s captaincy midway through the 2025 edition after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined with an elbow injury, looks set for yet another campaign in yellow.
Despite Dhoni’s return, Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing 2025 season, finishing last on the table with only four wins from 14 games. “He is likely to play; that’s the current situation. We believe Dhoni will be part of the upcoming IPL," Viswanathan was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.
Also Read: Indian Hockey marks 100 glorious years with celebrations across country; legends of the game honoured
Except for CSK’s two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni has been the backbone of the franchise since its inception back in 2008. If he features in 2026, it will be his 17th season for CSK and 19th overall in the Indian Premier League. To date, he has appeared in 248 matches for Chennai, scoring 4,865 runs and leading them to five titles — in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.
Across his entire career in the Indian Premier League, Dhoni has accumulated 5,439 runs, along with 158 catches and 47 stumpings to his name. With the IPL retention deadline set for November 15, franchise movements are being closely watched. Speculation about a possible trade involving Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson to either Chennai Super Kings or Delhi Capitals has circulated since July. However, Viswanathan dismissed the rumours, saying, “No, not likely.” Further clarity on trades is anticipated in the coming days."
Also Read: The silent sponsor: How Mandira Bedi, former cricket presenter helped save Indian women's cricket