/Indian Hockey marks 100 glorious years with celebrations across country; legends of the game honoured

The centenary celebrations of Indian hockey was officially launched on Friday (November 7) at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, marking a monumental occasion in the sport's history. The event, a joint effort by Hockey India, the Sports Authority of India, and the Ministry of Sports, brought together individuals from across the country to reflect on a century of achievements, resilience, and national pride.

The day’s celebrations highlighted the evolution of Indian hockey, starting from its origins in 1925, through its challenges and revivals, right up to its current resurgence. A special 30-minute exhibition match set the tone for the event, with the Sports Minister’s XI, led by Mansukh Mandaviya, facing off against Hockey India’s XI, captained by former skipper Dilip Tirkey. The match, which saw more fun than competition, ended with SM XI winning 3-1. It also marked a rare moment where both the men's and women's teams played together on the same field.

Sports minister Mandaviya expressed his pride in Indian hockey’s legacy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting players and the sport’s future. “Through hockey, we have shown the world what India can achieve. We are rising again, and another Olympic medal is within reach,” he was quoted as saying. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India’s president and a legendary figure in the sport, shared his personal connection to the stadium, recalling how he first trained there as a young player. “This is a tribute to the pioneers of Indian hockey and to every athlete who has contributed to our national glory,” Tirkey said.

The event also included a speech by FIH President Tayyab Ikram, who praised India's contribution to the sport. “India has not only excelled but has also defined the global identity of hockey,” Ikram said, emphasising the country's ongoing resurgence, especially at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. To honour hockey’s rich history, several legends of the game were recognised for their immense contributions, including names like Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh, and Ashok Kumar. In addition, a commemorative book titled 100 Years of Indian Hockey was unveiled, alongside a photo exhibition chronicling the sport’s history, with images from the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics and beyond.

As part of the celebrations, the 2025 FIH Men’s Junior World Cup trophy was also displayed, marking the beginning of its 20-city tour that will finish in Chennai in line with the tournament’s start. Several prominent figures, including Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, and Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were present at the event, alongside former players from multiple generations.

Across the country, the centenary spirit spread with the Nationwide Hockey Festival, a massive initiative that brought together more than 36,000 players in over 1,000 exhibition matches held in 500 districts. The festival united school athletes, veterans, and community teams, transforming the event into a true nationwide celebration of hockey.