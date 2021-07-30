Lovlina Borgohain's coach says 'go for gold' as boxer assures India another medal at Tokyo Olympics

Prashant Kumar Das, the coach of Lovlina Borgohain, was ecstatic after the Indian pugilist stormed into the semi-finals and assured a medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg). The coach also said that he is confident that the boxer will return with a gold medal.

Borgohain, who made her Olympic debut, defeated Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on July 30. "I just pray that God gives her strength and more power. I just want to tell this to Lovlina -- go for glory, go for gold," Das told reporters.

The coach also added, "I would like to congratulate Lovlina for winning the quarterfinal bout 4-1 and now she has qualified for the semi-final. I am sure that she will do good in the next stage and I am confident she will bring back a gold medal after winning the final."

Mary Kom and Vijender Singh are the only Indian boxers who have won an Olympic medal before.

MEDAL ASSURED!!! Lovlina Borgohain wins her quarterfinal bout 4-1 against Taipei's Chen to qualify for the semifinal.



We wish her the best for her semifinal bout.

The 23-year-old Lovlina won her bout by a 4:1 split decision. In the first round, Lovlina looked aggressive and landed a few body blows on the opponent, who responded in the same manner.

In the second round, she used her height well to keep Chen at distance and snuck in some scoring punches, winning it in a clean sweep.

She went on to maintain her game plan and focused on winning it despite Chen's desperate attacks and secured India a medal. She will now face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, the top seed, in the semi-finals.

India's first medal at Tokyo 2020:

The 26-year-old Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on July 24.