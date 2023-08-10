'Lose to Kenya but...': Anil Kumble recalls how fans hyped India vs Pakistan matches during his playing days

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns on numerous occasions in the remainder of 2023. The two senior men's teams will meet in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, to kick off later this month in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, whereas the arch-rivals will also lock horns on October 14 in the league stage game during the 2023 ODI World Cup, which commences in India on October 05. Thus, there is already a lot of hype on the upcoming Indo-Pak encounters and former Indian spinner Anil Kumble shared some words of advice for Rohit Sharma & Co. regarding the high-voltage games versus Babar Azam-led Men in Green.

While present at the Bengaluru launch of Amrit Mathur's book Pitchside on Tuesday (August 08), Kumble shed light on the Indo-Pak rivalry, recalled his playing days when the fans used to hype the clash immensely and also urged Team India to treat it as a normal match.

'Lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'

Kumble said, "In our times, the word was 'lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'. There was pressure and expectation on the players. That's how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match."

It is well-known that Kumble took a memorable 10 for 74 in India's 212-run win over Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999. Chasing 420, Pakistan were well-placed at one stage, at 101 for no loss, before the wily leg-spinner accounted for all the wickets and dismissed the visitors to a paltry 207.

Recalling his magical spell, the 52-year-old Kumble mentioned, "I did not go onto the field thinking of a 10-wicket haul, though that is the dream of any bowler. However, in the next Test match against Pakistan, the Asian Test Championship at Kolkata, I was struggling to take even one wicket. That is the game of cricket for you."

Speaking about the upcoming Indo-Pak encounters, they will lock horns on September 02, and potentially on September 10 and 17, in the 50-over Asia Cup. The tournament kicks off on August 30 in Pakistan. After that, they will meet on October 14 at Ahmedabad in the group stage encounter of the ODI World Cup.

